Can you use two WhatsApp accounts on the same cell phone?

Some users want to have multiple accounts for different purposes on the same device.

And now, WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows you to use two accounts on a single phone.

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications in the world, has gone a step further by implementing multi-account support, which is starting to roll out in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

For those interested in taking advantage of this feature, here is a how-to guide:

Install the beta version of WhatsApp for Android 2.23.17.8.

If you have access to the feature, you’ll see a new icon in the Settings menu, next to your username and QR code. By clicking on this icon, the option to add a new WhatsApp account will be displayed.

By selecting “Add account”, the login process will be familiar, similar to the one used to access a single WhatsApp account: you will have to enter a phone number.

Once you’ve signed in to an additional WhatsApp account, the option to switch between accounts will appear in the same place in the Settings menu.

It is important to note that although multi-account support is already available in the 2.23.17.8 beta version of WhatsApp for Android, only select users have access to this feature at present. Mexico has reportedly been one of the first countries to receive this feature, but only on some devices.

With this innovation, WhatsApp opens the door to greater versatility and customization on its platform. As this feature moves from beta to a broader release, those with access will be able to enjoy the convenience of managing two accounts on one phone, providing an experience more tailored to individual needs.