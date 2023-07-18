Home » Canada: 500 forest fires are out of control
Canada: 500 forest fires are out of control

Ottawa: 500 forest fires are out of control in Canada. 2 Canadian firefighters died while fighting forest fires.
More than 500 fires in Canada’s forests are out of control. Rescue teams have been deployed to control the fire, firefighters from other countries have also been called. 2 Canadian firefighters died while fighting forest fires.
The air of many cities was polluted by the smoke of the fire. Smoke has also affected air quality in North and East America. Air quality alerts have been issued in 20 US states. Residents of the states of New York, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin have been instructed to stay at home.

