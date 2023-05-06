Canada accuses Beijing of harassing families of Hong Kong MPs, says it is considering deporting Chinese diplomats – BBC News 中文

May 5, 2023

image captiontext, Canadian Foreign Minister Qiao Meilan said that the behavior of Chinese diplomats suspected of harassing the family members of Canadian MPs is “totally unacceptable.”

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly summoned Chinese Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu to express her dissatisfaction with the allegations of harassment of the family members of the country’s federal parliament member Michael Chong in Hong Kong, and said that she was considering expulsion of Chinese diplomats.

Qiao Meilan commented on the Zhuang Wenhao incident on Thursday (May 4): “The relevant incident is completely unacceptable. When we weigh actions against such behavior, we will not rule out all possible measures, including the expulsion of diplomats.”

In a statement sent to the BBC, the Chinese embassy in Canada said that “China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries” and described Canada’s allegations as “a self-directed and self-acted political farce”.

The Hong Kong police responded to the BBC’s Chinese query and said: “The police force has the responsibility and mission of investigating crimes and protecting the lives and property of citizens. If citizens are intimidated or harassed, they should report to the police immediately so that the police can conduct investigations in accordance with the law.”

Qiao Meilan said on the same day that she told Cong Peiwu through the Deputy Foreign Minister that Ottawa would not tolerate interference in Canada's internal affairs. The Chinese embassy in Canada responded to a BBC inquiry that Cong Peiwu "protested strongly" against Canada's threat to expel Chinese personnel.

Canadian media disclosed this week that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) believed that China had specifically collected information on Zhuang Wenhao’s relatives in Hong Kong in order to combat its “anti-China stance.”

Zhuang Wenhao, who is of Hong Kong descent, was sanctioned by China for initiating a resolution in the parliament that determined that China‘s treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang was “genocide”. In Beijing, when asked about the summoning of the ambassador on Friday, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said: “The Canadian side has groundlessly smeared and smeared the normal performance of duties of the Chinese embassy and consulate in Canada. China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it.”

“The so-called Chinese threat to Canadian MPs hyped by some Canadian politicians and media is completely nonsense and a political farce based on ideological prejudice. In March 2021, China decided to sanction relevant Canadian MPs. False information, under the pretext of the so-called human rights issue in Xinjiang, in response to imposing sanctions on relevant Chinese individuals and entities. Canada’s unreasonable provocations seriously damage China’s interests first, and China’s strong response is completely legitimate and necessary.”

BBC Chinese also sought a response from the Security Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, but did not receive a reply by the time of publication.

Who is Zhuang Wenhao?

Zhuang Wenhao was born in Windsor, Ontario in 1971. His father immigrated to Canada from Hong Kong in 1952 and became a doctor by working hard. His mother, who was a nurse, was an immigrant from the Netherlands. See also Interview with a trading expert: Good omens for the markets: But for how much longer? - Video

Zhuang Wenhao joined the Conservative Party of Canada and was first elected to the House of Representatives (House of Commons) of the Federal Parliament in 2004. He served as a minister during the term of Prime Minister Harper (Stephen Harper). He is currently the Conservative Party Shadow Cabinet Foreign Minister and Vice-Chairman of the House Select Committee on Canada-China Relations.

In February 2021, Canada’s House of Commons voted overwhelmingly to pass a bill saying that China‘s treatment of the Uighur minority was “genocide,” and Zhuang Wenhao was the initiator of the bill. In March of the same year, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries sanctioned China on the Xinjiang issue, and the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced countermeasures, sanctioning Zhuang Wenhao and others.

According to the Chinese sanctions, Zhuang Wenhao is prohibited from entering mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao Special Administrative Regions, and Chinese citizens and institutions are prohibited from trading or communicating with Zhuang Wenhao. Zhuang Wenhao later said in an exclusive interview with BBC Chinese: “I regard (the CCP’s) sanctions as a mark of honor.”

Canada’s “Globe and Mail” reported on Monday (1st)according to an intelligence report from CSIS and people familiar with the matter, Zhuang Wenhao was targeted by the Chinese authorities after launching the Xinjiang motion. A diplomat from the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto, Canada was appointed to take charge of the matter. To “kill one to warn others” to deter others from taking an anti-China stance.

The report also pointed out that China regards Canada, a member of the “Five Eyes Alliance”, as one of its top intelligence targets.

Chong Wenhao said on Thursday that CSIS had briefed him on the situation. He criticized Prime Minister Trudeau (Justin Trudeau) and his government for not expelling the Chinese diplomats involved so far.

“Like many Canadians, I have relatives overseas. Targeting these relatives to intimidate and coerce native Canadians is a serious national threat,” Chong said in a statement.

Relevant reports and Zhuang Wenhao himself did not disclose more details.

Trudeau said he only learned of the incident after the Globe and Mail report was published.

“CSIS has determined that there is no need to report this matter because it is not serious enough,” Trudeau said on Wednesday (3rd).