Canada accuses Beijing of harassing families of Hong Kong MPs, says it is considering deporting Chinese diplomats – BBC News 中文

Canadian Foreign Minister Qiao Meilan said that the behavior of Chinese diplomats suspected of harassing the family members of Canadian MPs is “totally unacceptable.”

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly summoned Chinese Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu to express her dissatisfaction with the allegations of harassment of the family members of the country’s federal parliament member Michael Chong in Hong Kong, and said that she was considering expulsion of Chinese diplomats.

Qiao Meilan commented on the Zhuang Wenhao incident on Thursday (May 4): “The relevant incident is completely unacceptable. When we weigh actions against such behavior, we will not rule out all possible measures, including the expulsion of diplomats.”

In a statement sent to the BBC, the Chinese embassy in Canada said that “China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries” and described Canada’s allegations as “a self-directed and self-acted political farce”.

The Hong Kong police responded to the BBC’s Chinese query and said: “The police force has the responsibility and mission of investigating crimes and protecting the lives and property of citizens. If citizens are intimidated or harassed, they should report to the police immediately so that the police can conduct investigations in accordance with the law.”

