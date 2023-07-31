Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Accuses Haitian Elites of Crisis and Discusses Solution with UN Secretary General

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has accused Haiti’s political and economic elites of being responsible for the serious crisis that the Caribbean country is currently facing. In a press conference, he revealed that he had discussed potential solutions to the situation with UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, last week.

Trudeau expressed his disappointment in the lack of progress despite the significant investment and international presence in Haiti over the past 30 years. He described the crisis as one of the worst in the country’s history.

The Canadian President reaffirmed his country’s commitment to help improve the situation in Haiti through investment and exerting pressure on the Haitian political class. He emphasized the need for the political class to take their responsibilities seriously and for the economic elites in the country to face sanctions for their exploitation and financing of armed gangs. Trudeau stressed that repeating the same actions would not yield different results.

Furthermore, Trudeau mentioned his recent meeting with the UN Secretary-General in New York. The two leaders discussed potential solutions to the Haitian crisis and welcomed the willingness of other countries to get involved and contribute to finding a way out of the crisis. Trudeau highlighted the importance of including the Haitian people as central to any solution that arises.

Trudeau’s remarks come after Kenya expressed its readiness to lead a multinational peacekeeping force in Haiti under the UN flag. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry had called for such an intervention ten months ago. Kenya is prepared to send approximately 1,000 policemen to Haiti pending approval from the UN Security Council for the creation of the intervention force.

Canada aims to be a part of the solution alongside the Haitian people and hopes that this collaborative effort will lead to a resolution of the crisis. The situation in Haiti has garnered international attention and support, prompting various countries to offer their assistance in finding a sustainable solution.

