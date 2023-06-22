Canadian Senate passes law that will force Facebook and Google to pay the media

Last Thursday, June 22, The Canadian Senate passed the bill. that would force digital platforms such as Facebook and Google to pay the media for including your content on their services.

After the recent approval in the Senate, the law has passed the parliamentary process and will enter into force when it receives royal assent and is promulgated.

By your side, Facebook social network, announced that immediately will stop sharing information with its users in the Canadian country.

In addition, goal the parent company of Facebook and Instagrampointed out in the official statement that the content of the media “It will not be available to people accessing our platforms in Canada.”

For his part, Google has also said that it will prevent news access to its users in Canada in response to the bill.

Denial before the approval of the Senate of Canada

The digital platforms of Meta and Google have refused to pay communication companies by alleging that the distribution of links to their news is “beneficial” for newspaper chains and the media.

In sum, experts have warned that the disappearance of these media information platforms it will multiply the effect of misinformation on Facebook and Google.

According to the newspaper The Globe and Mail, Canada’s Minister of Heritage, Pablo Rodríguez, had planned to hold an emergency meeting with Google this Thursday to try to reach an agreement.

However, on June 2, Meta launched the temporary blocking of access to news in Canada apart from its users in retaliation for the bill.

So, The Canadian government accused the US technology giant of trying to blackmail the country.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it a “grave mistake” Facebook’s decision, adding that the company was being “irresponsible”.

For his part, Rodríguez declared that the temporary blocking of news from Meta was “An unacceptable threat.”

“When a big tech company, regardless of its size, the amount of money and the powerful lawyers it has, He comes and tells us that if we don’t do this or that he will close it, that is an unacceptable threat,” Minister Rodríguez said on Twitter on June 2.

