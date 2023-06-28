Canadian Tiktoker Aaron Murphy gave away $250,000 in Tulcán

He tiktoker Canadian Aaron Murphy donated 250 thousand dollars to several families in a neighborhood located in the city of Tulcán.

This is how he made it known, through a video he posted on his social network.

The influencer has more than 6.2 million followers on Tik Tok.

“During the pandemic I was stuck in Ecuador for a year. This is the street. I lived with this grandmother, who took care of me for free for 8 months,” she recounted.

“Now I am blessing your neighborhood with $250,000,” said the famous influencer.

This while hugging and touring the neighborhood with the woman who he extended his hand.

“We are going to fix all these houses, including Grandma’s,” Murphy said, referring to the destination of the donated money.

Well, for the Canadian this is a token of appreciation.

According to the woman who helped Murphy, when the 36-year-old man arrived at his house, he did not refuse to receive him.

She warned him that they were a poor family and he would eat like one.

Although the tiktoker had bought a piece of land in this neighborhood some time ago, he led them to believe that he would build a house for him.

However, later he confessed to Marcela that that house would be for his familypublished Metro News.

In this way, Murphy is improving the lives of several families who, like this woman, lived in precarious conditions.

Some lived renting and others in houses with plastic roofs.

“Enjoy your home for the rest of your life,” were Aaron’s words to the woman who helped him during the pandemic.

This family’s home will have several rooms and luxury finishes in the bathrooms and living room.

It is worth mentioning that the tiktoker is not only building houses, it has also helped with food for the inhabitants of this neighborhood.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

