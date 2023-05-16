Canadian wanted in the US for fraud was captured in Medellín

Thanks to the timely actions of the National Police, a foreign citizen who had a red Interpol circular was captured in the capital of Antioquia. The Canadian identified as 23-year-old Karl Josphen Coucha is wanted by the US justice system for being an alleged fraudster .

The capture occurred in a hotel in the El Poblado neighborhood of Medellín, until there arrived the uniformed men for the man who is requested by the Judicial Authorities of the District of Texas in the United States for the crime of illicit association to commit fraud by electronic means.

As indicated by Lieutenant Colonel Nixon Bolívar, supervisory officer of the Valle de Aburrá Metropolitan Police, the Canadian citizen managed to fraudulently unlock various electronic devices of the Samsung and Apple brands during 2016 and 2022, it is presumed that after having unlocked them, he sold them on other countries.

For the national authorities, it was striking that the 23-year-old Canadian already had a red Interpol circular, in the same way the reason why Josphen Coucha was in the city of eternal spring is unknown.

Regarding his judicial future, the foreign citizen waits for him to be transferred to the United States so that they can carry out their respective judicial proceedings.

Medellín is one of the cities in Colombia that receives the largest number of foreigners, which is why the authorities have pointed out the need to strengthen security, not only to guarantee the stay of tourists but also to prevent the arrival of unwanted people into the national territory. .

Convicted in the United States of a pedophile who abused girls in Medellín

Michael Wayne Roberts, 41, was sentenced to seven years in prison after being accused of sexually abusing minors in the United States. The man, who was also sentenced to ten years of supervised release by the authorities, used to travel through Medellín, in Colombia, to exploit girls and adolescents in exchange for money. The subject, in addition to being in prison, will have to pay compensation of $147,844.51 to his victims.

“This ruling reflects that those who engage in sexual conduct with minors, regardless of where it occurs, will be held responsible for their heinous and predatory crimes (…) I am grateful for the diligent work of the Colombian National Police and our federal partners in Investigations of Homeland Security, which led to the arrest and prosecution of this individual. His commitment to justice has made our communities safer and has protected our most vulnerable population: our children,” US Attorney Jaime Esparza, of the Western District of Texas, commented on the case.

In the capital of the Antioquia department, the file says, the man would have paid money for having sex with three minors. None of his victims in Medellín were over 15 years of age. He would have abused those three adolescents between December 2020 and June 2021. The man, it is worth remembering, was arrested on September 15, 2022, the day from which he remained in federal custody. In February of this year he pleaded guilty. He was arrested for “illegal sexual conduct with minors.”

“Protecting children in our communities remains a priority for Homeland Security Investigations (…) This ruling is a testament that HSI remains committed to identifying individuals who take advantage of our most vulnerable population, especially those who occupy positions of public trust”, argued, for his part, the acting special agent in charge Alejandro M. Amaro for HSI San Antonio.

In an interview with the newspaper El Espectador, in fact, one of the victims, who called herself “María” for security reasons, revealed that she was 14 years old when the US citizen came into her life who, moreover, in her country of origin, he dedicated himself to being an elementary school teacher in the Independent School District of Austin, Texas. As he revealed to her, the man took advantage of her vulnerable state to sexually exploit her. with Infobae

Related