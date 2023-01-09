Home News Canavese ski micro-systems, funds for 13 thousand euros from the Region
News

by admin
Valprato Soana

The contributions for safety, snowmaking, management of microstations and from the large ski resorts of Canavese and Valli di Lanzo for the 2021-22 season come from the Piedmont Region. Almost 13 thousand euros are destined for the Canavese between Ceresole Reale, Piamprato and Valprato Soana

«In our Canavese and in the Valli di Lanzo – comments the Canavese regional councilor of the Lega Salvini Piemonte Andrea Cane – with six interventions for a total of 137 thousand euros, Ala di Stura Ski was financed for 51,830.13 euros, the Municipality of Ala di Stura for another 21,928 while the ski lifts of Usseglio will receive 51,365.77 euros». Among the local authorities, businesses and non-profit associations in the Canavese area that have requested and obtained the contributions, there are Ceresole Reale which will receive 5,516.30 euros, the association Pianeta Neve (Piamprato ski lift) which will receive 5,362.34 euros, while others 1,838 euros will go to the Municipality of Valprato Soana.

