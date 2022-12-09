Locana

The ski season started yesterday with the Immaculate Conception holiday. But not quite as everyone had hoped: the still scarcely snowy slopes have evaporated the dream of queues at the ski lifts in the Canavese tourist poles equipped for winter sports.

Snow as an economic resource. A hope of the local administrators and a virtuous driving force for the Canavese valleys where the slopes attract that flow of skiers who, due to their proximity in kilometres, the lower costs, the possibility of deciding at the last minute whether or not to spend a day on skis they take the highway to Valle d’Aosta but remain in Canavese.

An indispensable condition is the candid white mantle and the much-invoked and awaited snow in the ski resorts of the Canavese mountains finally arrived on time before 8 December, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, which usually coincides with the start of the ski season.

But the snowfalls of last Saturday and Sunday, however, although in certain moments very intense, were not so abundant as to guarantee perfect snow on the slopes. In the three winter sports districts of the Orco and Soana valleys, the only ones in the Canavese area, the children and beginners were happy as they were able to put on overalls and boots and try their hand at the baby slopes and treadmills. However, the number of visitors is excellent because a day in the open air, perhaps a slide with bobsleds and sledges before a hot chocolate, is a pleasant way to spend this pre-Christmas holiday.

The increase in electricity costs doesn’t seem to worry the plant managers who are just waiting for more snow.

A Piamprato, in the Soana Valley, some of the lifts of the small ski resort, the ski lift and the treadmill have come into operation and the volunteers of the Pianeta Neve association are however hoping for more rainfall in the next few hours.

In Pianprato there will also be something new this winter that is about to begin, namely the opening on weekends of the Ciavanassa refuge-restaurant, located at 1,867 meters above sea level, at the arrival of the chairlift of the same name, which however will not be function. This ski lift, in fact, is only open in the summer and, therefore, you will have to go up to the refuge with snowshoes. It will be inaugurated and, snow permitting, the new chairlift of theAlpe Cialma, in the Municipality of Locana, in the Orco Valley. The new ski lift is practically completed. The positioning of the seats is in progress, followed by testing. The new two-seater Carello-La Cialma chairlift, costing two million euros, is the main step towards the tourist relaunch of Alpe Cialma, a ski resort that was very popular in the 1960s, then went into decline. A relaunch dreamed of and pursued by the various municipal administrations that have followed one another in recent decades, which has become possible with the funding obtained thanks to a program agreement for the tourist development of the area, signed in recent years by the Municipality and the Region.

The project will then be completed with the repositioning of the current Cialma ski lift and the creation of the Cialma-Cimur line which will take skiers to an altitude of 1,880 metres. Currently Alpe Cialma is a ski area that offers various possibilities, in addition to the downhill slopes served by two ski lifts, a tapis roulant and the new chair lift, you can take panoramic walks with snowshoes and, for ski mountaineers, the ascent to 2,193 meters of Punta Cia.

The other ski area of ​​the Valle Orco is, of course, the renowned tourist destination of many Canavese, Ceresole Reale, in the upper Orco Valley. Cross-country skiing, downhill skiing, bobsleighing, sledging, excursions with snowshoes or on skis are the various possibilities that Ceresole offers to winter sports enthusiasts. Even in the upper Orco Valley, in view of the end of year celebrations, it is hoped that in the next few days more snow will fall on the girolago cross-country ring and on the other slopes.

Meanwhile, the Levanna Ski Club organizes cross-country skiing courses for children, teenagers and adults, from basic level to advanced from 3 December 2022 to 12 February 2023, with two-hour lessons every Saturday; while on Sunday there is the basic and advanced course of classic technique and skating with the ski instructor Marco Rolando.

Even in Ceresole Reale, as in Locana (Cialma) and Piamprato, the ski lifts for alpine skiing were not used pending the snowfall forecast for the weekend, but many cross-country ski enthusiasts have already been able to loosen up their muscles on the loops traced over the past that remain a pole of attraction for sportsmen.