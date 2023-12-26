Home » Cancellation of elections: Acacia Bandubola breaks her silence and reframes the opposition – Capsud.net
This Sunday, the CENI began publishing the partial results of the presidential election at the national level. According to his data, independent candidate Félix Tshisekedi dominates the race with 82.60%.

This victory, which is further consolidated, made one of the lieutenants of the current tenant of the City of the African Union react. This is Acacia Bandubola, honorary minister of the economy and campaign director of candidate No. 20 in the presidential election on December 20. She thanked all the Congolese people for the choice made on “ The man of consolidation of acquired knowledge« .

« I am completely satisfied with these results as campaign director of candidate No. 20, Félix Tshisekedi. I can only thank all the Congolese people. I see, particularly, the population of Bikoro and Makanza, my mother’s village. I also see Mambasa and Isiro, where we thought it was the opposition stronghold. These results demonstrate that the Congolese people accepted the choice of candidate No. 20, as well as its prospective objective of being able to consolidate the achievements« .

The opposition was not ready to go to elections”

Reacting to the opposition’s declarations calling for the cancellation of the elections, Acacia Bandubola believes that this approach, which is ” a lack of respect towards the Congolese » was predictable from the start.

« This doesn’t surprise anyone because from the start the opposition was not in a position to campaign. She was not prepared to go to the elections. It is completely normal for them to seek to contest the results of these elections. When we already feel incapable of campaigning, when we are not ready to go to the elections, we deduce that at the end of the race we can obviously talk about canceling the elections. This is a lack of respect for the Congolese people who spoke out on December 20“, she said.

Note that the date of December 20, 2023 will remain in the annals of the DRC. This date will remind the Congolese of the fourth electoral cycle organized with complete resilience.

Emongo Gérôme

