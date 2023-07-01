Cancellation of ‘Game of Thrones’ Convention in Orlando Blamed on Florida’s Hostile and Unsafe Atmosphere

International “Game of Thrones” Convention in Orlando Canceled Due to “Discriminatory and Dangerous Legislation”

Miami – The highly anticipated international convention of fans of the hit television series “Game of Thrones” has been canceled in Orlando, Florida. The decision to cancel the event, known as Con of Thrones, was made by Mischief Management, the organization responsible for the convention. They cited the “government actions” of the state as the reason behind the cancellation, claiming that Florida has become a “hostile and unsafe place for our attendees and staff.”

Tori Bryan, the director of communications for Mischief Management, expressed their disappointment in a statement to Efe, saying, “Unfortunately, the recent discriminatory and dangerous legislation in Florida and the resulting inhospitable atmosphere has resulted in travel advisories from the Human Rights Campaign, the NAACP, and various LGBTQ+ groups.”

The convention, scheduled to take place from August 25 to 27, was expected to attract thousands of fans from around the world. However, the organization felt compelled to cancel the event due to the “increasingly anti-humanitarian legislation and atmosphere” perceived in Florida.

Bryan elaborated on their decision, stating, “Putting together a convention is like a big puzzle: everything affects everything else. Taking into account the comments of the attendees, it is clear that continuing with Con of Thrones 2023 in Orlando would harm them, as well as our organization.” The board announced that the event will not take place this year.

Con of Thrones has been a regular gathering since 2017, offering a program of more than 100 hours, including panels and other experiences that attract avid fans of the “Game of Thrones” universe and author George RR Martin.

Guests of the canceled convention were set to include actors from the show, such as Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Jerome Flynn (Bronn), and Kate Dickie (Lysa Arryn), among others, as reported by WKMG TV channel.

The cancellation comes amidst travel advisories issued by several pro-immigrant and human rights organizations for minorities, immigrants, and LGBTQ+ individuals planning to visit Florida. These advisories highlight the belief that the state’s laws and policies are hostile and restrictive.

Equality Florida, a prominent LGBTQ+ organization, warned travelers and residents about the risks they may face in the state. Similar advisories have been released by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Florida Immigrant Coalition. They caution against the potential consequences of various laws recently passed in Florida, including those targeting undocumented immigrants, gender issues in schools, and the authorization for concealed weapons without permission.

The president of the NAACP office in Orange County, where Orlando is located, Kran Riley, stated, “We feel it is time that we warn people that when they come to Florida, they are entering hostile territory.”

The League of United Latino American Citizens (LULAC) also expressed concerns over what they called an “anti-immigrant and anti-Christian family attack” by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, urging Hispanics traveling to the state to exercise caution.

The cancellation of the international “Game of Thrones” convention has disappointed fans worldwide while shedding light on the ongoing debates surrounding controversial legislation in Florida.

