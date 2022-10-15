They liked the idea of the municipal administration to restore an ancient stone seat that since the early 1900s in via VII Martiri, a few meters from the town hall, served as a meeting place for the elderly of the town
CANDIA CANAVESE. The municipal administration’s idea of restoring an ancient stone seat was liked that since the early 1900s in via VII Martiri, a few meters from the town hall, served as a meeting place for the elderly of the town. «Not just a place to rest, – commented Rosalba Genta, one of the volunteers of the Municipality, creator of the colored pebbles – but the simplest and at the same time most important street furniture in towns and cities. Silent witness of people who, as if by magic, in a world that is going to a thousand then still know how to cultivate the pleasure of stopping. A great little gesture synonymous with attention and kindness for the close-knit group that every day sits right there to chat in serenity, between friends and friends ». To thank the Municipality, the “grandmothers of the bench” last Saturday organized a party with sweets and a glass of sparkling wine. All residents were invited. «The elderly – said the mayor Mario Mottino – represent the values and traditions of our community. Therefore their constant presence is beautiful and reassures us ». –