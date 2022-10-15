They liked the idea of ​​the municipal administration to restore an ancient stone seat that since the early 1900s in via VII Martiri, a few meters from the town hall, served as a meeting place for the elderly of the town

A moment of the party photo taken from the fb page you are from candia if ..

CANDIA CANAVESE. The municipal administration’s idea of ​​restoring an ancient stone seat was liked that since the early 1900s in via VII Martiri, a few meters from the town hall, served as a meeting place for the elderly of the town. «Not just a place to rest, – commented Rosalba Genta, one of the volunteers of the Municipality, creator of the colored pebbles – but the simplest and at the same time most important street furniture in towns and cities. Silent witness of people who, as if by magic, in a world that is going to a thousand then still know how to cultivate the pleasure of stopping. A great little gesture synonymous with attention and kindness for the close-knit group that every day sits right there to chat in serenity, between friends and friends ». To thank the Municipality, the “grandmothers of the bench” last Saturday organized a party with sweets and a glass of sparkling wine. All residents were invited. «The elderly – said the mayor Mario Mottino – represent the values ​​and traditions of our community. Therefore their constant presence is beautiful and reassures us ». –