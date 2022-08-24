candia canavese

The water of Lake Candia continues to drop drastically and for the mayor of Candia, Mario Mottino, it is not only the cause of the drought. The mayor published a statement on the Municipality website on Tuesday evening to ask for clarity on the causes of the continuous and significant lowering of the water level, less one and a half meters in recent months, which is causing many problems and inconvenience to citizens and related activities at the lake. «Many citizens of Candia – explains Mottino – fishermen, companies, not only sports companies, commercial establishments on the lake, but also visitors and tourists constantly ask us for information on the“ painful ”situation of the lake. The situation of our lake is tragic: the level is about 150 cm lower. Similarly, Lake Sirio, where in this period the level dropped by about 40/50 cm, as well as in the other lakes of the morainic amphitheater of Ivrea. Furthermore, the area of ​​Candia is rich in active springs (see the non-drinkable ones intended for farmers and citizens, not only in Candia, to wet gardens, cultures, etc., recently in Candia a new aqueduct well was drilled with a flow of 21 liters / sec, against the 8 liters / sec of the current one; Fortunately, Candia has no criticality of drinking water (data and information from Smat). So why in Lake Candia, in addition to the known drought, there is so much lack of water …? Even our lake, like the others in the morainic amphitheater of Ivrea, is mainly fed by underground aquifers. there are two other contributing causes in addition to drought, which began in recent years. Our administration is following with apprehension the evolution of the situation. As always, with the utmost transparency, we are available to let you view all the documentation (council acts of the previous and current administration, correspondence exchanges, Arpa report etc …) concerning the problems of the lake … because as an old saying goes “carta sings”. And Mottino is now waiting for the higher bodies to give explanations on this phenomenon which, according to him, would not be determined by drought alone or at least the latter should not have such a high impact.