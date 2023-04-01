The pre-candidate for the Governorship of Cesar José Luis Mayorca, through a flyer announced 10 of the proposals that he has to ‘boost the department’.

The candidate for the Significant Citizen Movement ‘Arriba Cesar’ reported that one of his solutions to mitigate unemployment in the department is to create 10,000 companies so that they generate 100 thousand jobs.

EL PILÓN made the corresponding calculations and was able to determine that in the 1,460 days of his mandate (4 years), to create 10,000 companies in Cesar they would have to born 6.8 daily. In Colombia, according to a study, 93 micro-businesses are formed in one day.

But in addition, the oncologist suggested that all public schools have English classes, in order to open job and educational opportunities to the students.

On the other hand, Mayorca is committed to reducing poverty, building tertiary roads, promoting tourism and culture, care for the environment and improve the provision of public services.