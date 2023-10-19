Candidate for the Council of Yopal Freddy Melo denies being disqualified, he did not contract with the State in the last year – news

The Rural Development Agency (ADR), an entity attached to the Ministry of Agriculture, presented a project that will improve the productivity of the livestock sector in the department of Casanare, thereby reducing the effects on these producers due to the El Niño and La Little girl.

With an investment of more than 1,600 million pesos, the first of the three objectives of this ADR strategy for small and medium-sized livestock farmers in the Department is to set up, through an associative project, a fodder bank through the delivery of machinery and equipment, as well as inputs for technical silage cultivation on 80 hectares.

Forage banks are an agroforestry model located in an area of ​​the farm. It is characterized by providing the farmer with better options to produce quality bovine feed, having it available at any time of the year, increasing biomass levels and reducing pollution.

The second purpose of the project focuses on technological transfer to producers, in order to strengthen their capacities in pasture management, herd nutritional management and intensive forage production.

With this project, the ADR wants to directly support 142 producers, and indirectly 366. The Regional Committee of Livestock Farmers of Yopal in the Quebrada Seca village will also benefit, thereby strengthening the socio-business functioning of the organization of producers.

In this way, forage production in Casanare will no longer be affected by the El Niño and La Niña phenomena, which bring consequences such as extreme drought and floods.

The investment will generate greater weight gain per animal and more milk production. Likewise, livestock farmers will have a higher yield of forage corn, thanks to the implementation of 80 hectares of forage crops and a bank of machinery for agricultural production in Yopal.

Source: Rural Development Agency (ADR)

