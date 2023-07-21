Candidate of Nuestro Tiempo asks the TSE not to register the candidacy of Nayib Bukele

The presidential candidate of Nuestro Tiempo, Luis Parada, asked the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) not to register Nayib Bukele as a candidate for the presidency for the 2024 elections.

“I invite the Supreme Electoral Tribunal not to incur in losing their own citizen rights by endorsing even the attempt of a candidacy for re-election that is unconstitutional,” he said.

Parada confirmed last May that he agreed to participate in a presidential formula that will represent the Sumar for El Salvador movement, one of those that would make an alliance with the political opposition parties (FMLN, VAMOS, ARENA and Nuestro Tiempo).

Previously, Parada tried to run for a presidential candidacy within the ARENA party, but had to give up at that time.

Now he is being admitted again from civil society, with the help of the pact that ARENA, the FMLN, VAMOS and Nuestro Tiempo intend to make.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

