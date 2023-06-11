Candidates define their pairings within hours of the deadline

At 11:59 p.m. this Saturday, June 10, 2023, the deadline for political movements and parties to internally define their candidates who would contest the Presidency of the Republic on August 20 is fulfilled.

So far, eight political organizations have defined the binomials with those who will participate in early elections.

It should be noted that all movements have the obligation to comply with the principle of gender parity.

Thus, the binomials are defined as follows:

– Luisa Gonzalez She is the candidate of the Citizen Revolution. Her pairing is former presidential candidate Andrés Arauz.

–Jan Topic It has the support of the Social Christian Party, the Patriotic Society and recently the Democratic Center (CD). His running mate is the lawyer and communicator from Quito Diana Jácome.

–Otto Sonnenholzer It is sponsored by the parties Avanza, Sociedad Unida Más Acción (SUMA) and Izquierda Democrática. His running mate will be Érika Paredes.

–Xavier Hervas announced its participation that it would be sponsored by the ‘RETO’ movement. Her pairing will be Luz Marina Vega.

–Bolivar Armijos is the card of the movement Independent Mobilizing Action Generating Opportunities (Friend) for this election. Linda Romero will accompany him in the contest.

–Fernando Villavicencio He was the first to announce his presidential candidacy. He will do so supported by the political project between Gente Buena and the Construye movement (list 25). His pairing will be Andrea González Nader.

–Daniel Noboa Azin, is the only one, so far, that has already gone to the National Electoral Council (CNE) to formally accept its candidacy, backed by the ADN2023 Alliance, made up of the People, Equality, Democracy movement (PID, list 4) and the Green Movement, Ethical, Revolutionary and Democratic (Mover, list 35). His running mate will be the Cuencan politician and businesswoman Verónica Abad.

–Yaku Perez Guartambel He will be the presidential candidate of the alliance of three left-leaning political organizations: Unidad Popular, Democracia Sí and Somos Agua. His running mate will be Nory Pinela.

Registration ends on Tuesday, June 13, according to the CNE electoral calendar.

The early elections take place after President Guillermo Lasso invoked the death cross on May 17 to dissolve the National Assembly, and the country learned that it must go to the polls to elect those who complete the term until 2025.