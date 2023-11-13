Candidates face off in Argentina’s last presidential debate

The candidates for the Argentine Presidency, the ruling party Sergio Massa and the libertarian Javier Milei, arrived this Sunday at the Faculty of Law of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), where from 9:00 p.m. (00:00 GMT) they will compete in the last debate of the 2023 elections.

The current Minister of Economy arrived after 8:00 p.m. (23:00 GMT), while the deputy arrived after 8:15 p.m. (23:15 GMT) in the midst of a festive atmosphere around the fence established by the authorities.

Flags and shirts of Argentina, as if it were a national team soccer match; banners supporting Milei; you teach with a lion – the symbol that represents the libertarian -; and many curious people taking photographs occupied the streets surrounding the debate headquarters, amidst strong security measures.

With one week left until the second presidential round (runoff), which will take place on Sunday, November 19, Massa and Milei will discuss the economy, Argentina’s relations with the world and education and health, in the first block; and production and work, security, and human rights and democratic coexistence, in the second.

Surrounded by his advisors and closest people, the candidate from Unión por la Patria (Peronism) and La Libertad Avanza (ultra-right) will face each other in the last instance of debate in this long electoral race that will lead to the new Government that will take office on the 10th. December for the period 2023-2027.

In Argentina, pre-electoral debates have been mandatory since 2016, when law 27,337 came into force, which establishes the rules governing the contest between candidates for the Presidency.

The 2023 elections were held so far on October 1 in the city of Santiago del Estero (north) and on October 8 in Buenos Aires.

On both occasions, the two candidates who subsequently went to the second round met with the candidate from Together for Change (center-right), Patricia Bullrich; that of We Do for Our Country (dissident Peronism), Juan Schiaretti; and that of the Left Front, Myriam Bregman.

After the first round on October 22, Massa and Milei were the leaders with the most votes, although neither obtained 45% or 40% plus 10 points of difference with the second, so the ballot will be held on November 19 .

