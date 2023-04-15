Until Thursday, May 4, 2023, the registration process of pre-candidates for the popular, internal or inter-party consultations of the parties, political movements and significant groups of citizens for the selection of their candidates for popularly elected positions will be carried out. which will take place on June 4, 2023.

In this sense, the parties, political movements and significant groups of citizens who want to register pre-candidates for the consultations, may do so at the Electoral Management Office (office 305) and the auditorium of the central headquarters (first floor) of the National State Registry Office. Civil, located at Avenida Calle 26 # 51-50, in Bogotá.

The registration of pre-candidates will be from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Thursday, May 4, the last day of registration, the process will be carried out only in the auditorium (first floor) at 8:00 a.m.: 00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

It should be mentioned that each political group must fill out and deliver the required documents with the intention of their application, as appropriate (internal consultation, inter-party or question), later, the Electoral Management Directorate will verify compliance with the legal and formal requirements for the Registration of candidates.

Once the registration period is over, the entity will announce which are the municipalities and departments of the country where consultations will be held and how many pre-candidates were registered to participate.

The activities to be carried out for the interparty consultations as of this date are listed below:

April 10: start of registration of pre-candidates before the National Registry of Civil Status.

April 20: The term expires for the political parties and movements and/or significant groups of citizens that participate in the consultation to present the questions for the approval of the National Electoral Council.

April 30: The term expires for the National Electoral Council to rule on questions submitted by political parties and movements and/or significant groups of citizens.

In the event that the questions are approved, they will be sent immediately to the National Registry of Civil Status for the pertinent effects.

May 4: the deadline for pre-candidates to register with the National Registry of Civil Status. The term expires for political parties and movements and/or significant groups of citizens to manifest, if they retract their initial desire to participate in the consultation.

May 5: The term expires for the party, political movement or significant group of citizens to whom the questions presented, which were not approved, have been returned to correct them within a maximum term of five (5) calendar days. Failure to do so within this period will mean that the consultation has been withdrawn.

May 12: selection of delegates of the National Electoral Council (15 days before the election).

May 19: designation of scrutinizing commissions and clerks by the Superior Courts of the Judicial District (10 days before the election). May 20: deadline for the draw and designation of the voting judges (15 days before the vote).

May 25: publication of the list of voting judges (10 calendar days before the vote).

June 2: the immunity of the members of the scrutiny commissions, their secretaries and their key holders begins (48 hours before the scrutiny begins).

June 4: Consultation day and start of the district, municipal and auxiliary ballots.

June 5: the district, municipal and auxiliary ballots continue.

June 6: the general scrutinies begin.