Candidates for the 2023 National Reign of the Sea stood out in nautical events

With favorable climatic conditions and the scenario of the Mar Caribbean, the representatives of different regions of Colombia were evaluated in each of the aquatic disciplines. The qualifying jury, made up of experts in water sports and with extensive experience in the field, evaluated the technique, skill and mastery of the candidates in each test.

Water skiing was the first challenge in which the participants demonstrated their physical strength, practice and reflexes. Next, the open water swimming test allowed us to evaluate the technique and mastery of the styles in a distance of 26 metros. Finally, the kayak test highlighted the technique, speed and mastery of the candidates.

the jurors, José Luis Dávila Vera, president of the Magdalena Swimming League; Alonso Villarreal Salazar, prominent kayak and ski instructor; and Javid Leonardo Porto Fragozo, graduate in physical education, recreation, sports and swimming coach with 24 years of experience, they were responsible for qualifying the participants.

Also read: Santa Marta 2023 Sea Festival: this is the official programming.

The qualification was carried out considering different aspects. Water sports represented 50% of the total score, distributed as follows: water skiing 20%, swimming 15% and kayaking 15%. The rest of the percentage was divided between beauty, sympathy and harmony 20%, knowledge about the sea and general culture 15%, popularity 10%, punctuality and compliance 5%.

The results of these tests will be decisive in the election of the new ambassador of the seas, which will take place on next 30 of julio from 7 pm on the beach of El Rodadero. All citizens will be aware of the results and the activities that will be carried out within the framework of this celebration.