Home » Candidates for the 2023 National Reign of the Sea stood out in nautical events
News

Candidates for the 2023 National Reign of the Sea stood out in nautical events

by admin
Candidates for the 2023 National Reign of the Sea stood out in nautical events

With favorable climatic conditions and the scenario of the Mar Caribbean, the representatives of different regions of Colombia were evaluated in each of the aquatic disciplines. The qualifying jury, made up of experts in water sports and with extensive experience in the field, evaluated the technique, skill and mastery of the candidates in each test.

Water skiing was the first challenge in which the participants demonstrated their physical strength, practice and reflexes. Next, the open water swimming test allowed us to evaluate the technique and mastery of the styles in a distance of 26 metros. Finally, the kayak test highlighted the technique, speed and mastery of the candidates.

the jurors, José Luis Dávila Vera, president of the Magdalena Swimming League; Alonso Villarreal Salazar, prominent kayak and ski instructor; and Javid Leonardo Porto Fragozo, graduate in physical education, recreation, sports and swimming coach with 24 years of experience, they were responsible for qualifying the participants.

Also read: Santa Marta 2023 Sea Festival: this is the official programming.

The qualification was carried out considering different aspects. Water sports represented 50% of the total score, distributed as follows: water skiing 20%, swimming 15% and kayaking 15%. The rest of the percentage was divided between beauty, sympathy and harmony 20%, knowledge about the sea and general culture 15%, popularity 10%, punctuality and compliance 5%.

The results of these tests will be decisive in the election of the new ambassador of the seas, which will take place on next 30 of julio from 7 pm on the beach of El Rodadero. All citizens will be aware of the results and the activities that will be carried out within the framework of this celebration.

You may also like

Man Stabs Woman to Death in San Francisco...

Four dead in Turkish drone attack on suspected...

The Saudi monarch and his crown prince condole...

Four captured for different crimes in Garzón, Huila

Xi Jinping “Development of North Korea-China relations regardless...

Millionaires, with a ‘renewed’ defense, face Alianza Petrolera

Environment Minister Lemke is looking for photographers and...

The manuscript celebration honors Beniben in Baghdad

Ronal Longa from Choco fell below 10 seconds...

64-year-old shoots five people, three dead

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy