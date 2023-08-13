Candidates for the presidency of Ecuador debate their proposals today

Today the presidential debate will take place, which is mandatory for candidates for the Presidency of the Republic.

The applicants will discuss five thematic axes and will be moderated by the journalists Andrés Jungbluth and Gisella Bayona.

The debate has a limit of three hours, but the National Electoral Council (CNE) estimates that it will be exactly two hours and 43 minutes.

It will take place in five moments. For each thematic axis, each one will have a time between 36 and 38 minutes.

According to the CNE, the event will be broadcast live on the national radio and television network, between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Candidates must arrive at least one hour before the start of the debate. The CNE will have an exclusive room for them to wait for the start of the debate, without the presence of the press.

The committee defined the five thematic axes on which the candidates for the presidency must pronounce themselves and may question their electoral competitors. These axes are about security, economic regime, social policy, democracy and sustainability.

The candidates

For the early elections on August 20, the CNE registered eight presidential candidates with their partners, who must participate in the debate.

However, after the murder of Fernando Villavicenciothe Construye movement named Andrea González as her replacement, but it has not been confirmed if she will participate in the debate.

This will be the third mandatory presidential debate to be held in the country, since 2020 when the Democracy Code was reformed.

The first mandatory debate was held prior to the 2021 elections. The 16 candidates were divided into groups and the CNE held it in two days.

The second debate was for the second round. Andrés Arauz and Guillermo Lasso participated.

Will you insist on building the refinery in El Aromo or do you have another project in mind for this place?

Luisa González, Citizen Revolution

I am going to retake the Pacific Refinery, I have always said it, it is a work that I have been defending years ago, not now. In 2017, former minister Pablo Campana said that there were about nine businessmen interested worldwide in the refinery, they abandoned that project.

Bolivar Armijos, Friend Movement

This outlet contacted the presidential candidate’s team, but it was not possible to arrange an interview on this topic. Nor does it appear in his campaign proposals submitted to the CNE. He has not spoken publicly on the subject.

Daniel Noboa, National Democratic Action

There are two refineries that were chosen due to their logistical advantages and their proximity to the area of ​​consumption, which are the Esmeraldas and La Libertad refineries, which together, repowering them, could refine between 150 and 160 thousand barrels per day, which is the national consumption.

Otto Sonnenholzner, Let’s Take Action Alliance

I do believe that Ecuador needs a petrochemical project, but what is the problem, that it is not a political issue, of ideologies, of discussions with parties. Indeed, there was a lot of corruption there, but the main problem is that they left us a partner (PDVSA) that doesn’t contribute anything.

Jan Topic, A Country Without Fear Alliance

This outlet contacted the presidential candidate’s team, but it was not possible to arrange an interview on this topic. Nor does it appear in his campaign proposals submitted to the CNE. He has not spoken publicly on the subject.

Xavier Hervas, Challenge Movement

Of course we need refineries in Ecuador.

Fernando Villavicencio (+), Build Movement

The Manabitas and the whole of Ecuador should know that in my government we will carry out a comprehensive investigation into the failed plan for the refinery in El Aromo. It will not go unpunished. The project, as conceived by the Citizen Revolution, was never sustainable.

Yaku Pérez, Claro Que Se Puede Alliance

There are several options, it can be a housing plan or a comprehensive agroecology plan to promote agriculture. It is necessary to consult what other options there are with the experts of Manabí. At least not the refinery, because we are not extractivists and we do not agree to pander to corruption either.

