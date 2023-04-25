Candidates’ freestyle opened in Argentina, President Fernández does not want a second term

Buenos Aires. President Alberto Fernández will not stand for re-election in the presidential elections next October.

“The economic context forces me to devote all my strength to face the difficult times that Argentina is going through”, said he explained on Friday in a video message.

Despite some positive developments, such as relatively high economic growth and rising employment figures, Argentina continues to suffer from very high inflation, which is now over 100 percent a year. That of Economy Minister Sergio Massa met Measures did not bring the desired success. The voluntary agreements that were supposed to cap prices were not respected by the entrepreneurs and the government did not want to use coercion to enforce them.

There has also been strong pressure in recent weeks for the government to devalue the peso force. The parallel and illegally traded “Dollar Blue” reached new records. It is a black market, which is only a fraction of the official foreign exchange trading. However, everyone knows its rate and it exerts strong psychological pressure, especially through the opposition media, which misrepresent it as the “real” value of the peso. On the one hand, this is based on political calculations to put pressure on the government, but also on the economic interests of exporters, who are striving for a more favorable exchange rate.

Another serious problem is the drought, which has led to a drastic drop in exports and thus foreign exchange earnings over the past year. The government appreciates you Loss in export earnings of almost 20 billion US dollars. Added to this are the high payments that have to be made to the IMF as a result of the loan taken out by the previous government under Mauricio Macri.

The high inflation affects the low-income sections of society in particular. It increase the protests of the trade unions and the social organizations against the IMF and its conditions, which are fulfilled by the government.

With Fernández’s withdrawal, the question of who the Peronist movement will nominate becomes acute. According to polls, Vice President Cristina Kirchner is just over 30 percent approval still the most popular character. However, after the conviction in the extremely controversial trial against her, she announced that she did not want to stand for election. Economy Minister Massa also had a candidacy rejected. Its poor record so far in the fight against inflation also means it has few chances.

Daniel Scioli, defeated presidential candidate in 2015 and current ambassador to Brazil, is interested stated. He has the president’s support but little else in the party. Defense Minister Agustín Rossi is also under discussion. From the left wing reported At the beginning of March Juan Grabois, lawyer and social activist. The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, would probably have a good chance, but he prefers to stay in his current position for the time being.

With the opposition, Macri had already withdrawn from the race announced. Although he cited personal motives, the poor poll numbers are likely to be the actual reason for this. The President of the Propuesta Republicana (Pro) party, Patricia Bullrich, and the Mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Larreta, are fighting to succeed him. This dispute will be played hard guidedincluding threats, accusations and leaking incriminating information.

The Unión Cívica Radical (UCR), previously allied with the Pro, wants to nominate its own candidate, probably the governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, who already has his ambitions announced hat.

From the right, Pro and UCR are currently overtaken by Javier Milei and his ultra-liberal Avanza la Libertad, who have polled approval ratings of up to 20 percent. He lures with proposals such as the abolition of the peso and the adoption of the US dollar as currency, the abolition of the central bank and a radical cutback of the state, including the cancellation the compulsory education.