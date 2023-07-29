Candidates registered and held demonstrations this Friday in Valledupar

The registration of candidates for Mayor of Valledupar and for the Governor of Cesar continues in the final stretch of this process at the National Registry of Civil Status.

This Friday morning began Maria Isabel Campo with the coalition formed by its significant group of citizens reborn vallenato and the parties National Salvation, We Believe and Green Oxygen.

The former national government official walked, dressed as a pillar, from the María Mulata roundabout until she reached the headquarters of the Registrar’s Office, where applicants must carry out biometrics, facial and fingerprint recognition processes after having filled out the form in the web platform of the electoral organization.

ÁLVARO PORTILLA PRESENTED HIS CANDIDACY

For his part, Alvaro Portilla, endorsed by the party people on the move and co-endorsed by Democratic Hopeexposed his postulates in an act in the park of the El Carmen neighborhood.

The former candidate for the Senate of the Republic for the Centro Esperanza coalition did all the paperwork this week virtually and in person at the Registrar’s Office.

ERNESTO OROZCO REPEATS

The party’s candidate Conservative and Change Radical to the Mayor of Valledupar, Ernesto Orozcoappeared on Friday afternoon at the entity’s headquarters to finalize details of his registration to participate in the elections on October 29.

#Policy ⏰ Ernesto Orozco registered as a candidate for Mayor of Valledupar for the Conservative Party. In a massive event, Ernesto was accompanied by his family and followers. pic.twitter.com/zEWzisInkZ — El Pilon (@El_Pilon) July 28, 2023

TO THE GOVERNOR OF CESAR

José Luis Mayorca, who collected signatures with the Arriba Cesar group, was also at the Registry, completing the process with the credential of the La Fuerza de la Paz party, founded by Senator Roy Barreras.

Osé Luis Mayorca, from the significant group Arriba Cesar, also registered this Friday. / PHOTO: COURTESY.

Although it was expected that Mayorca, uncle of representative David Racero, would have the support of a party of the Historical Pact, this did not happen.

THOSE WHO WILL REGISTER ON THE LAST DAY

Camilo Quiroz, from the significant group of citizens Pa’ Lante Valledupar, announced that he will formalize his candidacy this Saturday 29 at 9 am, the last day that candidates have to register.

However, until the closing of this edition, the Registrar’s Office had not notified Quiroz of the endorsed signatures, therefore, it is most probable that the lawyer seeks the credential of the Renaissance Colombia party.

It is the same case of Christian José Moreno, from the significant group Somos Más, who assured that, given the delay of the Registry, he will register with the co-guarantor of the En Marcha party.

The ex-congressman will hold a rally in the Parque de las Madres, at 3 pm, and then he will be in a concert with the Vallenato music artist Mono Zabaleta on the ninth street.

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

@andreacguerrap

