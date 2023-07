in Sivasspor Transfer work continues. In this context, the red-white team contract has expired. caner Osmanpaşa In the statement made by the club on the subject, “Our club extended the contract of Caner Osmanpaşa for 1 year by using the option right. We wish success to Caner Osmanpaşa, who will be with us in the new season,” he said.

The 35-year-old defender is Chairman of the club premises Deputy Bahattin Eken He signed the contract that binds him to the red-white club for 1 more year.

