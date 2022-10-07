After 40 years as a civil registrar of the Municipality of Ponte nelle Alpi, Domenica Caneve retires. She entered the service of the municipal registry office in the early eighties, she arranged over a hundred civil marriages and citizenships, attending the ceremonies as a registrar, together with the successive mayors.

Domenica Caneve also took care of residences and compatriots abroad (Aire). It was a point of reference for municipal staff and for many citizens. “Serious person, punctual, precise, always available to collaborate with both administrators and colleagues,” explains Mayor Paolo Vendramini. «Thanks to Domenica Caneve for the work carried out with great passion and professionalism and the wish for a happy retirement».

Caneve greeted the municipal employees and administrators during a convivial moment. The employees who have recently retired, underlines the municipal administration, have already all been replaced with four new figures.