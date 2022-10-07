Home News Caneve retired after 40 years at the Ponte nelle Alpi registry office
News

Caneve retired after 40 years at the Ponte nelle Alpi registry office

by admin
Caneve retired after 40 years at the Ponte nelle Alpi registry office

After 40 years as a civil registrar of the Municipality of Ponte nelle Alpi, Domenica Caneve retires. She entered the service of the municipal registry office in the early eighties, she arranged over a hundred civil marriages and citizenships, attending the ceremonies as a registrar, together with the successive mayors.

Domenica Caneve also took care of residences and compatriots abroad (Aire). It was a point of reference for municipal staff and for many citizens. “Serious person, punctual, precise, always available to collaborate with both administrators and colleagues,” explains Mayor Paolo Vendramini. «Thanks to Domenica Caneve for the work carried out with great passion and professionalism and the wish for a happy retirement».

Caneve greeted the municipal employees and administrators during a convivial moment. The employees who have recently retired, underlines the municipal administration, have already all been replaced with four new figures.

See also  The miracle of Lignano: at dawn there is no longer any trace of the crazy night

You may also like

Pirated newspapers, 543 Telegram channels closed and eight...

A Brigade of the 71st Group Army Launches...

Heating, go to the savings plan: here are...

On foot in the Franciscan lands – Valentina...

Jiading Bulletin: Newly diagnosed cases returned to Shanghai...

Carousels, pancakes and cotton candy: the San Luca...

Venice, catamaran crashes into Amerigo Vespucci

He feels bad in the street and is...

Belluno, towards an agreement with a company to...

Announcement of the positive trajectory of a nucleic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy