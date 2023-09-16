Home » Canindeyú authorities coordinate with Ande important projects to be carried out in the department
News

The president of Ande was received at the airport by local authorities, with whom he later met to establish guidelines for the inter-institutional work that will be carried out in the department of Canindeyú.

SALTOS DEL GUAIRÁ.- (Cristhian Godoy- Special). The president of Ande, engineer Félix Sosa, arrived in the capital of Canindeyú to participate in an important working meeting with parliamentary, departmental and district authorities in relation to improvement projects and investments of the state energy company within the fourteenth department. This meeting took place at the headquarters of the Government of Canindeyú, in Saltos del Guairá.

The head of the state company, upon his arrival at the Colonia Nacional airport, was received by the governor of Canindeyú, Nelson Martínez and by deputy Cristina Villalba de Abente. It should be noted that one of the works that Ande will be doing in the region is a direct energy line to the distant town of Puerto Adela, according to the president of the local Colorada Section, Pili Silvero and the mayor of said town, Agapito Melgarejo. .

