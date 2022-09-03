CANISCHIO. From an eighteenth-century forge to a tourist attraction point. Restyling work has begun on the forge at Pont Canavet, located near the bridge over the Gallenca stream on the road between Sale and Prabasone. “With a 2021 ministerial contribution, aimed at safety measures for public assets (buildings, roads, schools) – explains the mayor of Canischio, Riccardo Rosa Cardinal-, the municipal administration after having concentrated resources on energy efficiency with the modernization of the public lighting of the town’s concentric, energy redevelopment of the municipal house by replacing the fixtures and the boiler, carried out safety measures and removal of architectural barriers in the cemetery, wanted to allocate this ministerial contribution of about 81 thousand euros to the old forge of Canavet, on the Gallenca stream, on the border with Prascorsano. The forge, a piece of history of the whole Val Gallenca since the eighteenth century, has been the subject of safety measures since 2009, following its purchase from the Peradotto family, the last family to put the “head hammer” into operation. ‘donkey “and the water wheel». «The goal – adds Rosa Cardinal-, is to be able to give back to the population of Canischio and to the new generations a real estate rich in history and significance for the economy of this Valley. Today it must become a tourist, educational and also economic point of reference, if we are able to attract tourists fascinated by these “widespread museums”. The project was curated and drafted by the architect Luca Gecco di Prascorsano, with the precious support of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage. The works are in progress and we hope to have concluded everything by the winter, provided that the general economic situation does not worsen and does not create further problems. We are already paying for the increase in the cost of raw materials, including construction costs, with the risk of not being able to carry out all the pre-set costs ».

The forge has an ancient origin. A consignment dated 1603 reports “… more in these purposes to Cantello or both to the Rive other times to the Bridge a patch of pratto and castignaretto … to which the canal of the batanderio coherent”. The generic term of beater does not allow us to establish whether it was an iron forge with donkey-headed hammers or a hemp hammer equipped with a t-shirt with wooden knocker. Between the sixties and seventies of the nineteenth century, Bertolotti in his Walks in Canavese, speaking of Canischio, wrote: “There is certainly a Peradotto forge that works iron and rural tools for 5 or 6 workers”. The plant that has been documented still in operation at the beginning of the 1980s is the nineteenth-century one.