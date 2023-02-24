After the National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima) will give authorization to several companies to market cannabis-based food products in Colombia, it was learned that one of them, a tuna with hemp oil, has already gone public. sale.

In dialogue with RCN Radio, the CEO of Flora Growth, Luis Merchan, assured that this type of cannabis-based tuna, in addition to having a special flavor due to hemp, is also a healthy product that provides many benefits to its consumers.

“This has been a process of many years, our company was founded in 2019 to develop healthy and healthy products with cannabis molecules or that are manufactured from hemp,” Merchan explained in conversation with W Radio.

The CEO of Flora Growth likewise told the Bogotá station that they currently also produce other cannabis-based foods and beverages that have not been able to be marketed in the country on behalf of the national legislature.

“Food and beverage products have not moved because we are waiting for the grammage of the molecules (of cannabis in the product) for personal servings, but unfortunately all this has not been able to progress in the way we expected,” Merchan clarified to the W Radio.

Immediately afterwards, he added that they also have other cannabis-based products such as “CBD gummies that are very popular on the market and we want to manufacture them within Colombia. We also have juices already sold in Colombia, with Colombian endemic papis fruits without CBD, and we have chocolates and other products in the food and beverage portfolio that are very varied.

With Invima’s approval to market tuna with cannabis-based hemp oil and the production of other products, Merchan told the station that this year they expect to reach sales of “between 90 and 150 million dollars.”

Other cannabis-based products authorized by Invima

It is worth remembering that, on February 3, the National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima) informed through a statement that it authorized the marketing of four cannabis-based products.

“The National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance – Invima, in compliance with the provisions of resolution 227 of 2022, issued by Minsalud, and the regulations of decree 811 of 2021, has already authorized the sanitary registration of food and beverages with cannabis . After reviewing the database of health records, the Food and Beverage Directorate reported to date four products with cannabis as an ingredient that already have authorization to be marketed in the national territory,” Invima reported.

Among the approved health registrations there is a variety of breads that include seeds, chocolate, nuts and cannabis. The product is made by the company Cinnapan SAS, based in Bucaramanga and whose owner is the businesswoman Mariela Galindo Torres.

According to the permit granted by Invima to Cinnapan SAS, the company not only has the green light to market said cannabis-based foods, but also to produce them.

Invima also told Semana magazine that the sanitary authorization to produce and sell these foods will be valid for 10 years since, according to what was reported by the entity, the permit will expire on January 27, 2033.

Regarding the other cannabis-based products that received authorization to be marketed in Colombia, Invima reported that they are coffee, juices, and energy drinks. with Infobae

