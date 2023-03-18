Home News Cannabis decision from the Taliban
News

by admin
Taliban leader Mullah Hibetullah Akhundzade issued a decree on the subject. According to the decree, cannabis cultivation and trade is banned throughout Afghanistan, and those who do not comply with the ban will have their crops destroyed and these people punished. Follow-up and enforcement of the ban will be handled by the Taliban interim government’s Ministry of Interior and related institutions. Hemp is one of the most sought-after products by Afghan farmers across the country, after hashish. […]

