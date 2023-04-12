White smoke over the Ministry of Health. A solution has been found, the revised cornerstones for the legalization of cannabis in Germany have been set and should soon become law. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) had proudly announced hours before the press conference via tweet: “The legalization of cannabis: it’s coming.”

At the press conference, the health minister appeared optimistic: “We’re trying to solve a problem,” Lauterbach announced confidently. “The previous cannabis policy has failed,” he sums up. Since 2011, the number of drug offenses in Germany has increased continuously. They want to stop this trend, legalize hashish, offer clean products, drain the black market and protect young people. To this end, his ministry developed a two-stage model together with four other departments.

Two-tier model for cannabis in Germany

In the first step, the possession of a maximum of 25 grams of “pleasure cannabis” for personal consumption from the age of 21 should be exempt from punishment. A total of 50 grams of the intoxicant per month is legal. It should also be allowed per person to grow three hemp plants in their own garden on the balcony or in the garden. A corresponding draft law, adds Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens), “is coming in April”.

So-called cannabis social clubs are to be founded for the distribution of marijuana. These should be associations that provide their members with cannabis products from their own cultivation. According to Lauterbach, the clubs should have a maximum of 500 members.

The sale of cannabis is newly regulated. This is pillar two of the government plan. The original draft envisaged that distribution would be largely controlled by the state in order to prevent criminalization of the sale. To this end, even pharmacies should be licensed for sale to customers over the age of 18. The plan for a state-controlled supply chain from cultivation to sale had to be abandoned – apparently also under pressure from the EU Commission. Sales in licensed shops will now only be available in model regions.

“Black market will fret black”

It should work this time. As early as October last year, Lauterbach, as the responsible minister – who himself was originally against cannabis legalization – presented so-called cornerstones for a law. However, they were apparently too liberal and contradicted the EU regulations in some respects. This time, Lauterbach is presenting a proposal that he considers legally feasible and EU-compatible.

The joint – soon to be completely legal

Of course, there was a lot of praise for the draft from the SPD, Greens and FDP government. Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) said: “The criminal dealers will not be happy. The black market will be angry.” The drug policy spokeswoman for the FDP parliamentary group, Kristine Lütke, wrote: “Finally!”. However, critical voices come from the opposition. When asked by DW, the health expert for the CDU parliamentary group, Erwin Rüddel, replied: “The traffic light legalization policy has failed.” In the case of young people up to the age of 25, one must consider that “psychosis can occur as a result of cannabis consumption”.

“Legalize it” is government plan

The government’s renewed push shows that it is no longer a question of whether cannabis will be legalized, but only of how and when. Lauterbach is implementing what the SPD, Greens and FDP had written into their joint government program: Legalize it! As a political project, the coalition agreement states: “We are introducing the controlled sale of cannabis to adults for recreational purposes in licensed shops.”

Possession of cannabis, hashish or marijuana is still punishable in Germany. It is considered a violation of the Narcotics Act and can be prosecuted, just like possession of harder drugs such as heroin or ecstasy. The reform sought by the government could significantly relieve the burden on the police and public prosecutors. That was also a goal. Even in legal circles, decriminalizing cannabis possession is thought to be a good idea. The President of the Federal Criminal Police Office, Holger Münch, recently campaigned for cannabis offenses to be downgraded from a criminal offense to an administrative offence.

Cannabis legalization could fill German treasury

Legalizing cannabis could even become big business for the state. This is how the Düsseldorf economist Justus Haucap sees it, who has been campaigning for the legalization of cannabis for years – for economic reasons. Haucap recently told DW that he assumed there were around four million cannabis users in Germany. “We have tried to estimate what that means in terms of volume. We are assuming a market volume of around 400 tons, which ranges between four and five billion euros.” The economics professor adds up possible income from the planned cannabis tax and savings in the police and judiciary to almost five billion euros per year.

In many European countries there is already a very liberal drug policy. For example in the Netherlands or Portugal, where hashish and co. has been largely decriminalized. In Spain, cannabis use is only considered an administrative offence. Consumption is also permitted in Canada; the country even has a cannabis minister. Cultivation, trade and distribution of cannabis are also legal in Uruguay and in 19 states of the USA.

However, it is still unclear whether legalization can really be implemented in Germany very soon. The Bundestag and Bundesrat must agree. The revised draft (stage two) must be sent again to the EU Commission for review. Health politician Erwin Rüddel (CDU) is skeptical. He told DW that he would have liked “a common path to be found with the EU.” But Health Minister Karl Lauterbach considers his plans, as he says, to be a real “model” in EU drug policy.