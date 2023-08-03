Home » Cannabis seedlings near her camper, tourist arrested – News
He had planted near his camper, parked in an isolated area of ​​the town of Squillace, four cannabis seedlings of the ‘skunk’ variety.


A sixty-two-year-old tourist was arrested and placed under house arrest by the carabinieri on charges of producing drugs.


The military, following a series of checks carried out in the previous days, noticed the presence of the seedlings in the vicinity of the vehicle owned by the woman, which had already reached a height of about 1.5 meters. The subsequent house search conducted inside the camper allowed the discovery of residues of narcotic substances such as marijuana and hashish.

