Cannons in action on Col Gallina in Cortina d'Ampezzo in view of the opening on Saturday

Cannons in action on Col Gallina in Cortina d’Ampezzo in view of the opening on Saturday

The long-awaited cold has arrived, the snow cannons have come into action and the lift engineers are ready: the ski season will also open in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Saturday, November 26, with the start of the lifts at Col Gallina, the Falzarego at 2,100 meters above sea level. The fears of the operators in the sector, who had only planned to postpone the seasonal opening by a week on Wednesday due to the lack of snow, have been dispelled: even in Cortina we start on the upcoming weekend.

