Caño Limón Pipeline – Coveñas registers new attack in less than a week

The Cenit Operator reported that it activated the Emergency and Contingency Plan (PEC), due to a new attack attributed to unknown third parties on the infrastructure of the Caño Limón – Coveñas pipeline in the village of El Consuelo, rural area of ​​Saravena.

The company informed the Saravena Municipal Disaster Risk Management Council about this situation and the actions that are being taken, due to this attack, the second that has been recorded this week.

The National Army is developing security operations in the area for the entry of technical personnel who will attend the event.

The company calls on the community in this sector to refrain from approaching the site of the incident, until the evaluation, repair, cleaning and collection tasks are completed.

Source: Ecopetrol – CENIT

