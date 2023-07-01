Canoe Slalom European Championship: Rain of medals for Leipzig canoe specialists – Friday third

The slalom canoeists around the Olympic bronze medalist Sideris Tasiadis from Augsburg, former world champion Franz Anton from Leipzig and Zeitzer Timo Trummer remained error-free in the pole course on Friday (June 30th, 2023) and won the pole course again with a lead of 3.91 seconds European title ahead of Slovakia. Third was Great Britain.

Bronze for Herzog and Bayn

The women with Olympic bronze medalist and world champion Andrea Herzog from Leipzig as well as club colleague Nele Bayn and Augsburg’s Elena Lilik made one mistake and ended up in third place, 4.06 seconds behind the victorious Czechs. Second place went to the British women. This year, for the first time, the European Championships will be held at the same time as the European Games.

Sport shooter Reitz also had every reason to be happy. After the gold medal with the team, Löbauer won silver in Wroclaw, Poland. In the final with the rapid-fire pistol, the 29-year-old narrowly lost 28:30 hits to world number one Clement Bessaguet from France, while Florian Peter finished fourth. Because the German shooters had already secured the two possible quota places for the 2024 Olympics in the previous shooting competitions, the rapid-fire discipline was no longer relevant for the Olympics.

For Rio Olympic champion Reitz, after winning the first European Games in Baku in 2015, it was the second medal in his special discipline. He also won bronze in mixed air pistol in Minsk in 2019.

Selina Freitag won the first medal for the German ski jumping team on Friday. When jumping from the large hill in Zakopane, the 22-year-old from Aue finished third with jumps of 126.5 and 130.5 meters. Olympic champion Katharina Schmid was ninth with jumps of 118.0 and 126.0 meters. Nika Kriznar from Slovenia secured the European Championship title in a superior manner, achieving the day’s best distance of 137.5 meters in the first round and also showing all her skills in the second round (132.5 m). Silver went to her compatriot Nika Prevc (130.0/125.5).