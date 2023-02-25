news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 25 – Susan Francia, the US tank top winner of two gold medals at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics, eight with, and five world championships arrived running, in jogging gear, today at the floating San Giorgio del Tevere Remo to be able to take a boat ride on the Tiber.



The outing, specially organized for her, started from the San Giorgio, the historic float of the royal Tevere Remo rowing club, under the Margherita bridge, heading towards San Pietro and the Tiber Island. The boat, a four jole, comfortable for looking at the panorama, helmed by the architect/rower Franco Bovo was made up of the crew Mauro Recanatesi, head rower, Roberto Serio, Federica Recanatesi. Castel Sant’Angelo, San Pietro and the Tiber Island have once again confirmed how welcome foreigners are to come and see the city from the Tiber.



After a journey dedicated to history and architecture, a snapshot was taken on the way back in homage to the Olympian.



Over coffee at the boat house, the champion said goodbye to return to her two children and her husband with whom she is here in Rome from San Diego where she currently lives. (HANDLE).

