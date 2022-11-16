Canottieri Sile, the oldest sports club in Treviso, takes a first and fundamental step towards a green and sustainable turnaround, with the support of Banca Prealpi SanBiagio, the cooperative credit institute based in Tarzo, part of the Cassa Centrale Group, strongly rooted in Treviso and Province.

In fact, the works to improve energy efficiency from renewable sources, which will be completed in the month of November, were presented at the headquarters in via Tezzone, owned by the Municipality of Treviso. A green breakthrough that will allow significant savings in bills.

First eco-sustainable company

The conclusion of the first part of the works (for an amount of 90 thousand euros), which saw an important contribution from Banca Prealpi SanBiagio, represents for Canottieri Sile the start of a virtuous path which intends to lead the company to be the first Italian sports association certified ISO 14001, i.e. eco-sustainable and with zero environmental impact, once the works to remove architectural barriers and bring them up to standard are completed in 2023 (worth 150 thousand euros).

The important total economic commitment, amounting to 240 thousand euros, is part of a long and consolidated journey of environmental and sports promotion initiatives towards students and associates: this year the “Vogo Vedo”, “Imparo” projects continued and the Summer Camps which brought over 2,600 students to learn about the Sile Park ecosystem and to intervene directly in the recovery of polluting material; Members, on the other hand, have been provided with water bottles to reduce the use of single-use plastic containers and the current dispensers will be replaced with plastic-free dispensers, while hot drinks will be dispensed in biodegradable containers.

Projects for 2023

For next year, in addition to completing the work and obtaining the certification, Canottieri Sile is committed to continuing and strengthening the initiatives aimed at students, and to designing the Award dedicated to young athletes who achieve the best sporting and scholastic result .

Thus Andrea De Checchi, deputy mayor of Treviso: “Canottieri Sile’s commitment in the field of environmental sustainability is truly admirable. In addition to being a company appreciated for the results and values ​​it carries forward, it is a real sports institution of our territory for history and tradition. The link with our city and love for the local area is the basis of this new “green” intervention, for which we also thank Banca Prealpi Sanbiagio, which aims to be a model on a national scale and also a way to educate young sportsmen to an eco-sustainable use of the structures”.

“Beware of environmental protection”

Massimo Donadon, President of the Società Canottieri Sile, commented: “We are working to make Canottieri Sile an example of excellence for city and Italian sport, as well as a point of reference for young people who, more than ever today, are particularly attentive to environmental protection and in need of those healthy and real values ​​that only sport is able to give”.

Francesco Piccin, Area Manager of Banca Prealpi SanBiagio, stated: “Proximity and support to the territory and its best instances, capable of combining sports promotion with environmental protection. These are the reasons that prompted us, in line with the responsible and sustainable growth objectives enshrined in our Statute, to support the green turnaround of Canottieri Sile. Our Institute pays particular attention to the paths that local realities take to realize environmental sustainability, dedicating significant resources, including donations, to those projects that enhance the latter and the training of young people”.

The works in detail

In detail, the first phase of the works concerned the insulation of the walls and ceilings of the gym and the changing rooms; the installation of the 13.77kw photovoltaic system; the installation of 15kw storage batteries; the renovation of the heating system for the sanitary hot water and winter air conditioning with a hybrid heat pump and condensing boiler system; as well as the domestic hot water storage tanks for 1,300 l. The second phase of the works will concern the bringing up to standard of the connection with the gymnasium on the first floor via a new staircase; the expansion of the gymnasium and women’s changing rooms; the removal of architectural barriers; the creation of a bathroom for the disabled; bringing the sewage and fire lines up to standard.