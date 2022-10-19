The award ceremony for the best shots of the participants in the photo contest “Canova’s rooms” created in collaboration with the Tribuna di Treviso on the sidelines of the great exhibition “Canova Gloria Trevigiana”.

The photographic exhibition hosted at the Bailo was admired and voted by the numerous visitors who during these months went to the Museum for the exhibition dedicated to the figure of one of the main “ambassadors” artists of our territory, the sculptor and painter Antonio Canova.

In the Fotofilm video, the glass container containing hundreds of voting papers is “emptied” to allow the counting and assigning the first three places, the podium of our contest.

Who will have won? Almost impossible to say, certainly it will be necessary to consider the sensitivity of the visitors to the exhibition, because they and only they participated in the voting.

We are really very curious, and you?

We are waiting for you here:

Saturday 22 October 2022 at 11:00

Luigi Bailo Civic Museum – Vittorio Zanini Room

Free admission