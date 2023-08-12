Can’t get the money back if the unfinished building reappears?Consumers’ Foundation calls for this

Recently, Jiayuan’s Beitou “Boshanyan” and Datong District’s “Jiayuan Chengyi” projects both failed to be completed as agreed. Many consumers mistakenly believe that when an unfinished building incident occurs, consumers can get back the full amount of the original house purchase payment from the special account of the price trust, but the Consumers’ Foundation pointed out that the remaining property of the price trust may be listed by mid- and downstream manufacturers The distribution of income compensation has greatly reduced the price that consumers can refund, causing substantial damage to consumers.

According to the Consumers’ Foundation, the trust account for construction project price is to ensure that the project price is dedicated to the construction expenses of the construction project (construction payment delivery, payment of various taxes and fees required for the project), and to avoid being misappropriated by the seller for other non-construction projects. The use of the project increases the risk of not being able to complete the project. However, many consumers mistakenly believe that when an unfinished building incident occurs, consumers can get back the full purchase price they originally paid from the price trust account.

However, in fact, according to the regulations on the items to be recorded in the pre-sale house sales finalized contract, the trustee of the price trust is the seller (that is, the builder or co-builder) rather than the buyer (consumer). If the trustor of the project is changed to the “buyer”, once the builder fails to complete the project or deliver the house as agreed, the remaining property of the price trust can be fully refunded to all purchasers in proportion, and no other intermediate funds will be and should not be transferred. The compensation of downstream manufacturers (such as management sales, advertising marketing, architects, design fees, etc.) is included in the distribution of compensation, so that the price that consumers can return has shrunk significantly, causing substantial damage to consumers.

The Consumers’ Foundation believes that although the “items to be recorded in the finalized pre-sale housing sales contract” have listed the five major performance mechanisms in detail, the source regulations for controlling the “price trust” are not sound, and ultimately cannot prevent builders and construction companies from arbitrarily Misappropriation of funds. Therefore, the “Regulations on the Management of Construction Management” should be quickly established to clear the source. In the long run, regulations should be formulated with reference to German and French regulations, and regulations on the development (or pre-sale) of the construction industry should be made. Only when it can be sold, and include the basic qualifications of the builder, the reasonable planning of the building, the review of the feasible financial plan and other conditions, so as to reduce the possible incidents of unfinished buildings.

