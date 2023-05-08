Can’t remember work? How to get rid of mobile?

Our parents often complained that you people do not work carefully, the teachers also had the same complaint.

At that time, all the games of indifference were played in the minds of our people. They are sitting reading, doing some work at home, going to get some goods for the house, or doing some work given by their parents.

That distraction of attention was possible. Then suppose that if we used to play a game, then the whole mind would go towards the game. If he used to eat something he liked, like kulfi, he would enjoy it with all his heart. Even if he picked up the newspaper to read, he would happily look at the two outside pages, then look at the showbiz page and the columns, after which something else would start.

The absent mind is still the same but now the only reason for it is the mobile phone, now the mind has no time to be colorful. Then the mind used to think and many things happened in thoughts!

You should keep the mobile phone away and look at it, the mind will still be there, even if you pass it, it is drawing all the attention. If the phone is being used, then after hours, the brain feels that oh, at that time, I had to do such and such a thing.

90% of us take our mobile to the washroom. What used to take ten minutes in the past, now takes half an hour, why? If you are focused, the work will be done smoothly, otherwise, sit and twiddle your thumbs.

The same thing happens in the kitchen. The tea will boil and burn the pot, the stove will be dirty, how much pepper was added to the food, how much salt was calculated, nothing is remembered. Standing to wash the dishes, the mobile will make a tinkling sound and the washed dishes will slip and fall. This same malaise was common in the pre-mobile days, but it was relatively rare. Now maybe we are used to all these things.

Home, travel, office. In all three places you exist within two things. Take time, meaning the passage of time, and house, meaning any space you are in, or earth in a broader sense. Mobile frees you from space and time. Time remains important, not where you are.

The clock is present inside the mobile screen but how many times do we all look at it while spending time on any app? Consider, you will turn off your mobile, two minutes later you will open it again just to see the time and go back to your old ways of looking at the time.

We all know that mobile devices are made in such a way that when a person opens it, it becomes theirs, but how to avoid it?

One of the solutions is to take a break of half an hour instead of looking at the mobile phone when you wake up in the morning. After that, increase the time of this interval. When you reach an average of two hours, it means that you are mobile free for four hours a day.

See also These will be the road closures for the weekend of January 7, 8 and 9 This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Take eight hours of sleep and it becomes four of those saved after waking up and before going to bed. What can happen in the remaining twelve hours so that the brain gets time to think a little more and remember things?

There are two possible ways in this. One is to keep the SIM call sound on and every other app’s notification off. But the problem is that you pick up the phone to listen to the call and hang up again.

The second method is relatively better, I do the same myself. Buy a phone with buttons, put a sim in it. This phone of yours is dedicated to listen to the call, the other mobile will be the same smart phone that you have at the moment. WhatsApp will continue to run on it and you will silence it completely.

The current trend of the world is that only in case of emergency you are called on SIM, otherwise normal calls will come on WhatsApp or Messenger, they can be seen together every two hours and where Contact is also possible if necessary. You will have to have two phones, but the smartphone with WhatsApp will gradually get used to being silent and left for long periods of time. The other phone must be open, who is calling on it? Will come when needed!

An advantage of the phone with buttons will be that it consumes less battery, so it can last for four to five days, and some phones even ten days without charging. Means, God willing, in case of any emergency, a phone will be available to you 24 hours a day.

Two questions remain here. First of all, what should be done in the remaining twelve hours to save time?

The answer is that by silencing the same mobile and muting all notifications, one can watch a movie on it, read a book or even go out of the house and play something.

The second question is that they started to get rid of one and now there are two phones, so what happened?

The point is that we have to save the mind to concentrate, that’s where it started. It has to be given time to save the mind and this luxury is only possible when the smartphone becomes a convenience option like the step-by-step of a car and you have a non-smart, old-fashioned, push-button mobile for general communication. The phone is available!