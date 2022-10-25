“The furthest distance in the world is that people are in Beijing Railway Station, and trains are in Beijing West”, have you ever missed the train because you bought the wrong station? Recently, the Railway 12306 App has been upgraded with several new practical functions.

According to reports, when entering a destination on the homepage of the 12306 App, the system will automatically generate a list of stations, such as entering “Beijing”,Under the city name “Beijing”, all railway stations in Beijing will be displayed in a list.

at the same time,“Beijing” in all railway stations has turned blue, which can more clearly distinguish East Station, West Station, South Station, and North Station.And the station name and city name are clearly marked and distinguished. When there are multiple train stations in a city, buying tickets will no longer be confused.

In addition, in the new version of 12306 App, after purchasing a train ticket, the homepage of the App will display information about my itinerary, including train number, departure station and destination station, and departure time. After clicking on the details, you can also view train information, arrival time, weather conditions, etc.

It is worth mentioning that,The 12306 App also adds a “Meal Order Point” function based on the ride points, which supports the exchange of meal order points.The redeemed points can be used for some food consumption in the catering business.

At present, there are three main channels for redeeming meal order points: Ping An Bank points exchange, China Mobile point exchange, and binding e-coupons for collection. 100 meal order points are equivalent to 1 yuan in cash.