Home » CANTEEN OF SOLDADO PARAGUAYO SCHOOL CATCHED FIRE DURING THE EARLY MORNING OF SATURDAY « CDE News
News

CANTEEN OF SOLDADO PARAGUAYO SCHOOL CATCHED FIRE DURING THE EARLY MORNING OF SATURDAY « CDE News

by admin
CANTEEN OF SOLDADO PARAGUAYO SCHOOL CATCHED FIRE DURING THE EARLY MORNING OF SATURDAY « CDE News


CIUDAD DEL ESTE (locals, by Editorial Office) Uniformed officers from the 22nd Police Station in the Don Bosco neighborhood, in Ciudad del Este, Department of Alto Paraná, were carrying out a preventive patrol on Avenida República del Perú, when they noticed that on the property of the Paraguayan Soldier School there were flames.

The fire affected the canteen of the educational institution, so they called the volunteer firefighters in the area. They rushed to the scene and extinguished the flames that completely consumed the entire structure of the canteen.

The event was recorded around 1:00 this Saturday and it is presumed that the cause of the fire would be due to a short circuit.

comment

comment

previous article “AWARDED DELATION” PROPOSES A LAW THAT BENEFITS BUCHONES















See also  Sicily with infections still on the rise is now asking the government to vaccinate

You may also like

Multi-National Maritime Exercise Opens in Indonesia, U.S. and...

The club and Werner agree on a contract...

Eugenio Chicas opts for former ARENA candidate

Discover how to learn English effectively in the...

Economy: Dax decreases – Bundesbank announces further interest...

Unicef ​​names 13-year-old activist as first environmental defender...

Political parties and movements will be trained on...

German bonds give way

Firm cultural self-confidence, determined to build the modern...

MAG trains Chunchi students

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy