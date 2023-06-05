CANTEEN OF SOLDADO PARAGUAYO SCHOOL CATCHED FIRE DURING THE EARLY MORNING OF SATURDAY « CDE News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (locals, by Editorial Office) Uniformed officers from the 22nd Police Station in the Don Bosco neighborhood, in Ciudad del Este, Department of Alto Paraná, were carrying out a preventive patrol on Avenida República del Perú, when they noticed that on the property of the Paraguayan Soldier School there were flames.

The fire affected the canteen of the educational institution, so they called the volunteer firefighters in the area. They rushed to the scene and extinguished the flames that completely consumed the entire structure of the canteen.

The event was recorded around 1:00 this Saturday and it is presumed that the cause of the fire would be due to a short circuit.

