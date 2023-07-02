Birthday

A homegrown celebrates its birthday: Lucas Vázquez turns 32! Born in Curtis on July 1, 1991, the Galician has been a member of Madridismo since the summer of 2007. There was supposed to be a mid-season 2014/15 at Espanyol from the youth field, but since then he has been an important temp at Real Madrid.

The Spaniard has won the hearts of many madridistas from the first converted penalty in the 2015 Champions League final, to the precious joker role in 2016/17 to the converted right-back. And shows season after season that even without great talent or superstar status, you can not only gain cult status, but also gain the trust of various coaches with a lot of commitment and identification.

Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images“> Enlarge

Vázquez has defended the royal coat of arms 311 times, celebrating not only 33 goals (and 57 assists) but also 18 titles, including four Champions League titles. No question: Lucas Vázquez is one of the legends of Real Madrid and has absolutely earned this status as a true madridista. Even last season he was used 30 times in 61 competitive games. Not a regular player and yet a reliable player in the background, who is not only trusted by Carlo Ancelotti – the 32nd tree ring will probably not change that. But be careful: Vázquez’s contract expires in the summer of 2024.

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50

article

751016

Birthday

Canterano birthday: Lucas Vázquez turns 32

A homegrown child celebrates its birthday: Lucas Vázquez turns 32! Born in Curtis on July 1, 1991, the Galician has been a member of Madridismo since the summer of 2007. There was supposed to be an interim season at Espanyol in 2014/15 from the youth side, but since then he has been an important temporary assistant at Real Madrid […]

01.07.2023, 11:51

Up

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

