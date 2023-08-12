Cantons with a variety of options to receive visitors – breaking latest news

Macará offers a variety of attractions.

The 16 cantons of the province of Loja open their doors to receive tourists. The commercial sector seeks to have a greater reactivation. In some towns, they also develop a varied program for their cantonization festivities.

This province offers various alternatives and tourist attractions to visit in its cantons. Each of them with its own characteristics of climate, gastronomy and recreational sites.

There is an expectation in residents, leaders and authorities to receive foreigners and show the benefits that each town has.

Manuel Agustín Tene Saca, from the organization of indigenous communities of Saraguro, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, pointed out that this is an intercultural canton.

For this reason, there are emblematic places that receive visitors from different parts of the country.

Enjoy

For example, in the San Lucas parish, there is the Pato Nadana lagoon and Los Ramos, beautiful places to enjoy with family and friends.

In addition, you can take bike rides and walks or motorcycle tours, free of charge.

In the rest of the communities, such as Ilincho, there is an opportunity to share their traditions with the community members, making handicrafts and being in contact with nature.

“Visitors from the city of Cuenca, mainly, come to the town for their interest in knowing the gastronomic and clothing part, Tene Saca pointed out.

El Baño del Inca, Cascada Virgen de Agua Santa, Cerro de Arcos, are also highly visited.

Activation

In Pindal, for example, they take advantage of the cantonization festivities that take place during these days.

Julio Vismar Guerrero, mayor, pointed out that, after announcing the elimination of two articles, of the state of emergency decreed by President Lasso, the programming for the 34 years of cantonization is resumed. Some of the activities will be rescheduled and the others according to what is established.

He invited to visit the sector and join the festivities in an atmosphere of prudence and peace.

Others

In Loja, Catamayo, Celica, Chaguarpamba, Gonzamanac, Zapotillo, among others, there is also great activation.

In Macará, for example, María Gloria Castillo, who works in a restaurant, said that if they visit this border canton, they will be able to taste dried goat and chicken, jerky, baked pork and beef ceviche. (YO)

Given

The holiday runs until Sunday, August 13.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

