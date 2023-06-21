Home » CAPACO supports designation of future MOPC minister
Engineer Claudia Centurión has the support of the Paraguayan Chamber of the Construction Industry (CAPACO) to assume the post of Minister of Public Works. According to CAPACO president Guillermo Mas, Centurion has extensive experience and training in the area of ​​Road Engineering, as well as an in-depth knowledge of the operation of the ministry. Mas also noted that CAPACO maintains a permanent dialogue with the future Minister of Urban Planning, Housing and Habitat, Juan Carlos Baruja, to drive efficient infrastructure projects.

