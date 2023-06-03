Capital flight in Latin America has continued to increase

New York. Individuals and companies in the five largest economies in Latin America appear to be withdrawing enormous amounts of money from their countries. According to data from Bloomberg capital flight from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico amounted to around US$137 billion in 2022. That’s a 41 percent increase from 2021 and the highest since 2010.

Officially, no one follows the path of money. Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Spain and the United States are among the top destinations for the rich. This business and financial news agency reports that since 2020, Mexican investors have spent more than $774 million on real estate and construction projects in Spain.

Colombians are said to have bought up to 500 properties in Panama in just the past few months, estimates Samuel Urrutia, who heads the regional division of real estate firm Colliers International Group Inc. The “super-rich” buy real estate in New York or Madrid, the “rich rich” opt for Miami, and the “ordinary rich” for Panama or the Dominican Republic, he says.

The US media house argues that this phenomenon is due to the political paradigm shift, the supposed “shift to the left” in the region: the wealthy wanted to protect their investments against possible economic downturns.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts growth of 1.7 percent for Latin America this year, which is less than in other emerging countries.

Former Colombian Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas explainedthat capital flight plays an important role and could complicate social reform policies: “The rich are leaving, the economy is suffering, inflation is rising and unrest is increasing. It’s a vicious circle.”