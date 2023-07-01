Home » capitalization of 3,000 billion dollars by Benzinga Italy
© Reuters. Apple: capitalization of 3,000 billion dollars

to gasoline – Apple Inc. (:NASDAQ:) became the first US company to break the $3 trillion market cap barrier on Friday. The Cupertino-based tech giant saw its stock climb 1.3% to a new all-time high of $192, solidifying its position as a leader in the stock market.

Apple’s outstanding performance resulted in an approximately $500 billion lead over its closest competitor, Microsoft Corp . (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:), which has a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion.

The iPhone maker remains the most representative stock in the S&P 500 index, with a weight of 7.7% in theSPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY).

Apple stock has gained about 53% this year and, if it closes trading at its current level or higher on Friday, it will be its best half-year performance since January 2009.

Graph: Apple reaches all-time highs, the market cap reaches 3,000 billion dollars

Apple’s valuations are starting to look exaggerated

Apple currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 30, which is significantly higher than its 18x 10-year historical average.

This valuation indicator could raise concerns about the current overvaluation of the stock, and therefore constitute a note of caution to investors.

Apple’s current stock price is about 3% higher than the target price set by the median Wall Street analyst, indicating that market expectations have likely priced in a substantial portion of the company’s future growth.

