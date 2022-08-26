Home News Cappadocia in danger – International
News

Cappadocia in danger – International

by admin
Cappadocia in danger – International

“The construction of a new road between Ortahisar and Göreme, in the heart of Cappadocia, is the latest environmental disaster in a Unesco heritage region already disfigured by the construction of large hotels, tourist villages and other real estate projects”, he writes Universal. The works have already resulted in the destruction of some fairy chimneys, the geological formations for which Cappadocia is famous around the world, and threaten an ancient Byzantine monastery. In 2019 a presidential decree deprived the Göreme Valley of the status of a national park, and in June 2022 the area of ​​the protected area was reduced. “It is clear that the Justice and Development Party will destroy everything before it leaves power,” writes Evrensel. “The other parties and civil society must move before it is too late.”

See also  Pirlo al Karagümrük, a downward choice difficult to understand

You may also like

Leading the New Era with the Power of...

From Istat to Eurostat, there is increasing poverty...

Sanya, Hainan: High-risk areas are adjusted to 5...

Bibbona, a three-year-old child drowns in his grandparents’...

Tax credit for electricity and gas, here’s how...

Mountaineer flies to the West of the Tre...

Covid, today 21,998 new cases (-10.9% weekly) and...

Danfeng County Party Committee and County Government sent...

Mozart: the military group that does not fight...

Strengthen the construction of network civilization and build...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy