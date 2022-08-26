“The construction of a new road between Ortahisar and Göreme, in the heart of Cappadocia, is the latest environmental disaster in a Unesco heritage region already disfigured by the construction of large hotels, tourist villages and other real estate projects”, he writes Universal. The works have already resulted in the destruction of some fairy chimneys, the geological formations for which Cappadocia is famous around the world, and threaten an ancient Byzantine monastery. In 2019 a presidential decree deprived the Göreme Valley of the status of a national park, and in June 2022 the area of ​​the protected area was reduced. “It is clear that the Justice and Development Party will destroy everything before it leaves power,” writes Evrensel. “The other parties and civil society must move before it is too late.”