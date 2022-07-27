Home News Cappella Maggiore, a body found in the Carron stream
News

The Vittorio Veneto carabinieri barracks

This morning the discovery of the body on the border between the municipalities of Cappella Maggiore and Fregona. She would show no signs of violence. They investigate the carabinieri of Vittorio Veneto

Francesca Gallo

July 26, 2022

MAJOR CHAPEL. The body of a man was found this morning in the bed of the Carron stream, on the border between the municipalities of Cappella Maggiore and Fregona. The body was in a state of advanced decomposition, death would therefore date back to many days ago. According to an initial external examination carried out by the investigators and the coroner, the victim does not show signs of violence. And he didn’t have any documents with him.

Investigations are therefore underway by the carabinieri of the Vittorio Veneto Company to trace the identity of the person. Extreme gesture or accidental death from a fall or heart attack during an excursion: these are the most probable hypotheses at the moment, even if no leads are excluded by the investigators. We will begin by checking the list of missing persons in this area in recent months.

