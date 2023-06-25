Capralos, ‘improved level, an important step for sports aiming for the Olympics’

Cracow, June 25. (beraking latest news) – “The importance of having a sport like padel make its debut at the European Games? We always want to see new things, which is why we give the possibility to new sports that are less known than the traditional ones to be appreciated, to enter…

Cracow, June 25. (beraking latest news) – “The importance of having a sport like padel on its debut at the European Games? We always want to see new things, which is why we give the possibility to new sports that are less known than the traditional ones to be appreciated, to enter the programme. Then we will see the results. In the first edition of the European Games we included the 3vs3 of basketball and karate, which later became Olympic sports”. These are the words of Spyros Capralos, president of the European Olympic Committees (Coe) at the padel finals, on his debut at the European Games, on the main square of Krakow. Padel pursues the five-circle goal, and Capralos traces the way forward for sports that have this ambition: “The European Games represent a big step forward for a discipline, but there is great competition between many sports such as logical that it is. The best thing is to look to the future, to young people, attracting a large audience and then we’ll see”, added the president of the Coe who also took up his racket on the central court of the ‘Stadio del Padel” and placed a few shots in front of the audience that filled the facility built in the iconic Krakow Market Square.

Thinking about the future, some are already wondering which sports will be introduced at the European Games in the future: “It will certainly happen. In the next edition -Capralos reveals- we will see with the organizers what novelties they want to offer us. The European Olympic Committee, first of all, does not want money to be spent on facilities that will not be used after the event. We want to understand well which disciplines can really be of interest”. The success of the public these days, as in the case of padel, according to Capralos, depends on the quality of the athletes on the field: “The level has improved because three conditions must be met for each sport: count as qualification for the Olympic Games, or as a european championship. Alternatively, have the best European athletes. And the best are here.”

Italy and Spain are fighting for first place in the medal table, on the padel courts, and according to a great tradition, in various other sports: “I think padel is confirming the rivalry in the medal table between Spain and Italy”. First medals in the history of padel, in such a special location, between art, history and architecture, Capralos retraces the decisive steps of this ‘conquest’: “There was a great effort by the International Federation and by the president Luigi Carraro. He had many meetings and talks with the mayor of Krakow and with us, in order to have padel at the Games in the best location in the city. I think it was a great success. Passed exam then? Not only passed, but he was first in his class!” concluded Spyros Capralos with a smile.