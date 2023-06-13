Capriles asks to campaign on Venezuela’s presidential primary elections

“The majority of Venezuelans still do not know that there will be primaries,” he said.

The anti-Chavista presidential candidate Henrique Capriles asked this Sunday to carry out an information campaign on the primary elections so that more Venezuelans can learn about this event that will be held on October 22, to choose a candidate who will face Chavismo in the 2024 presidential elections.

“The majority of Venezuelans still do not know that there is going to be a primary to elect a unitary candidate, we must intensify the information campaign, Venezuela needs all of us, the focus is the change of government,” Capriles said, quoted in a note press.

The Venezuelan opposition, grouped in the Unitary Platform, will hold the primary elections to choose a candidate to face Chavismo in the 2024 presidential elections, on October 22.

For these elections, the participation of Venezuelans living abroad is also planned.

On Wednesday, the National Commission for Primaries (CNP) – in charge of organizing the process – activated a web platform that will allow Venezuelans abroad to update their residence information in order to participate in these elections.

The CNP informed, in its Twitter account, that it is an active update procedure only for citizens who are previously registered in the Electoral Registry.

On May 26, the CNP approved a list of 80 cities, in 31 countries, where migrants will be able to vote in the primaries, upon presentation of their identity document.

